Chris Powell & The Five Blue Flames
Chris Powell & The Five Blue Flames
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/621439d3-44d4-44b3-8e40-b7976522b66e
Tracks
Sort by
Hot Dog
Chris Powell & The Five Blue Flames
Hot Dog
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hot Dog
Last played on
I Come From Jamaica
Chris Powell & The Five Blue Flames
I Come From Jamaica
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Come From Jamaica
Last played on
Artist Links
Back to artist