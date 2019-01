Members of Mayday was a German techno project by Klaus Jankuhn and WestBam. From 1991 until 2013 the Members of Mayday created the official hymn of the annual Mayday Rave, which at the time was Germany’s largest indoor rave. In February 2014 WestBam left the group.

