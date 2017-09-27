Peter BassanoBorn 1945
Peter Bassano
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1945
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/620bcaab-d288-4f09-8693-08d740d0b88d
Peter Bassano Biography (Wikipedia)
Peter Bassano is an English conductor.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Peter Bassano Tracks
Sort by
Sonata pian' e forte
Giovanni Gabrieli
Sonata pian' e forte
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzc7.jpglink
Sonata pian' e forte
Ensemble
Last played on
Back to artist