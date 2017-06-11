Malcolm McEachernAustralian bass singer. Born 1 April 1883. Died 17 January 1945
Walter Malcolm Neil McEachern (1 April 1883 – 17 January 1945) was a noted Australian bass singer who enjoyed a successful career in the United Kingdom, both as a concert soloist and as one half of the comic musical duo Flotsam and Jetsam.
Gendarmes' Duet
Changing Of The Guard
Lucy Long
Drinking
Past BBC Events
Proms 1926: Prom 47
Queen's Hall
1926-10-07T03:57:25
7
Oct
1926
Proms 1926: Prom 28
Queen's Hall
1926-09-15T03:57:25
15
Sep
1926
Proms 1926: Prom 18
Queen's Hall
1926-09-03T03:57:25
3
Sep
1926
Proms 1926: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 1926
Queen's Hall
1926-08-14T03:57:25
14
Aug
1926
Proms 1925: Prom 59
Queen's Hall
1925-10-15T03:57:25
15
Oct
1925
