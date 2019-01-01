SaboFrom Sabo & Zeb
Sabo is the pseudonym of a politically conservative street artist active in Los Angeles, California. His name derives from the sabot round used for tank munitions. Before his career as a street artist, Sabo was enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. According to a 2014 interview, Sabo had been involved in street art since 2000, though he began to take his activity in the scene more seriously beginning in 2008. Sabo's works have been critical of left-wing politics and its prominence in the entertainment industry, claiming that "leftism is a disorder."
