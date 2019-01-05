Bilal Saeed
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05v5jtb.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/620009e5-d6fc-4104-b543-5c2af18d8889
Bilal Saeed Biography (BBC)
Born in Sialkot on 12 December 1988. Started singing writing n composing songs when he was just doing his High school.the passion of music left his mind with only one option to do in life 'music'.
Bilal Saeed Performances & Interviews
Bilal Saeed Tracks
Sort by
No Make Up (feat. Bohemia)
Bilal Saeed
No Make Up (feat. Bohemia)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v5jtp.jpglink
No Make Up (feat. Bohemia)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Hookah Hookah (feat. Muhfaad)
Bilal Saeed
Hookah Hookah (feat. Muhfaad)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06jbrvx.jpglink
Hookah Hookah (feat. Muhfaad)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Dilliwaaliye
Bilal Saeed
Dilliwaaliye
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06vgpp3.jpglink
Dilliwaaliye
Last played on
12 Saal (Dr Zeus Remix) (feat. Hannah Kumari & Shortie)
Bilal Saeed
12 Saal (Dr Zeus Remix) (feat. Hannah Kumari & Shortie)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v5jtp.jpglink
12 Saal (Dr Zeus Remix) (feat. Hannah Kumari & Shortie)
Last played on
La La La
Bilal Saeed
La La La
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06p5wpw.jpglink
La La La
Last played on
Suroor
Neha Kakkar
Suroor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05mk98q.jpglink
Suroor
Last played on
Snapchat Story
Bilal Saeed
Snapchat Story
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p066rl8g.jpglink
Snapchat Story
Performer
Last played on
Tauba Tauba
Bilal Saeed
Tauba Tauba
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v5jtp.jpglink
Tauba Tauba
Last played on
12 Saal (Baarah Saal)
Bilal Saeed
12 Saal (Baarah Saal)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v5jtp.jpglink
12 Saal (Baarah Saal)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
A Summer of Music: Manchester Mela
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e34mxj/acts/a5qnc8
Manchester
2013-07-06T04:09:15
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01cfcx7.jpg
6
Jul
2013
A Summer of Music: Manchester Mela
Manchester
Bilal Saeed Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Music Producer, singer and songwriter PBN
-
SriDevi, in the words of British Asian artists
-
Jaz Dhami: The Takeover!
-
Jaz Dhami: "You can expect something really experimental!"
-
Jaz Dhami's Next Big Collaboration
-
Mim pranks Jaz Dhami!
-
Jaz Dhami
-
Asian Network Live Old Skool - Jaz Dhami
-
'I'm so excited' - Jaz Dhami announces he is performing Asian Network Live
-
Behind The Bhangra: Jaz Dhami.
Back to artist