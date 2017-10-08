Kvelertak is a Norwegian heavy metal band from Stavanger, formed in 2007. The group currently comprises vocalist Ivar Nikolaisen, guitarists Vidar Landa, Bjarte Lund Rolland and Maciek Ofstad, bassist Marvin Nygaard and drummer Kjetil Gjermundrød. Founding member and lead singer Erlend Hjelvik left the group in 2018, being replaced by Ivar Nikolaisen. Kvelertak have Norwegian lyrics and their main influences are rock and roll, black metal and punk rock.

The band's self-titled debut album was released in 2010 and sold more than 15,000 copies in Norway. The second album, Meir, was released in March 2013. The band's third studio album, titled Nattesferd, was released on May 13, 2016.