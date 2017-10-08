Kvelertak
Kvelertak Biography (Wikipedia)
Kvelertak is a Norwegian heavy metal band from Stavanger, formed in 2007. The group currently comprises vocalist Ivar Nikolaisen, guitarists Vidar Landa, Bjarte Lund Rolland and Maciek Ofstad, bassist Marvin Nygaard and drummer Kjetil Gjermundrød. Founding member and lead singer Erlend Hjelvik left the group in 2018, being replaced by Ivar Nikolaisen. Kvelertak have Norwegian lyrics and their main influences are rock and roll, black metal and punk rock.
The band's self-titled debut album was released in 2010 and sold more than 15,000 copies in Norway. The second album, Meir, was released in March 2013. The band's third studio album, titled Nattesferd, was released on May 13, 2016.
Kvelertak Tracks
Svartmesse
Kvelertak
Svartmesse
Svartmesse
Mjod
Kvelertak
Mjod
Mjod
Mjød
Kvelertak
Mjød
Mjød
Blodtorst (Reading Festival 2016)
Kvelertak
Blodtorst (Reading Festival 2016)
Kvelertak (Reading Festival 2016)
Kvelertak
Kvelertak (Reading Festival 2016)
Nattesferd
Kvelertak
Nattesferd
Nattesferd
Heksebrann
Kvelertak
Heksebrann
Heksebrann
Berserkr
Kvelertak
Berserkr
Berserkr
1985
Kvelertak
1985
1985
Blodtørst
Kvelertak
Blodtørst
Blodtørst
Bruane Brenn
Kvelertak
Bruane Brenn
Bruane Brenn
Kvelertak
Kvelertak
Kvelertak
Kvelertak
Mjøld
Kvelertak
Mjøld
Mjøld
Evig Vandrar
Kvelertak
Evig Vandrar
Evig Vandrar
Spring Fra Livet
Kvelertak
Spring Fra Livet
Spring Fra Livet
Kvelertak (BBC Maida Vale Session)
Kvelertak
Kvelertak (BBC Maida Vale Session)
Åpenbaring
Kvelertak
Åpenbaring
Åpenbaring
Vandrar (BBC Radio 1 Session)
Kvelertak
Vandrar (BBC Radio 1 Session)
Kvelertak (BBC Radio 1 Session)
Kvelertak
Kvelertak (BBC Radio 1 Session)
Mane Lyst (BBC Radio 1 Session)
Kvelertak
Mane Lyst (BBC Radio 1 Session)
Bruane Brenn (BBC Radio 1 Session)
Kvelertak
Bruane Brenn (BBC Radio 1 Session)
Trepan
Kvelertak
Trepan
Trepan
Fossegrim
Kvelertak
Fossegrim
Fossegrim
