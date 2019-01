Yukie Yamamura (山村 幸恵 Yamamura Yukie, born August 5, 1981), known by her stage name Ko Shibasaki (柴咲 コウ Shibasaki Kō) is a Japanese actress and singer. She is managed by Stardust Promotion. Her stage name is taken from the main character of Junko Kawakami's manga Golden Delicious Apple Sherbet.[citation needed]

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia