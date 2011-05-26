Kou ShibasakiJapanese actor & singer. Born 5 August 1981
Kou Shibasaki
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1981-08-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/61fd915f-5bf4-4565-8398-429a9a1e6bc3
Kou Shibasaki Biography (Wikipedia)
Yukie Yamamura (山村 幸恵 Yamamura Yukie, born August 5, 1981), known by her stage name Ko Shibasaki (柴咲 コウ Shibasaki Kō) is a Japanese actress and singer. She is managed by Stardust Promotion. Her stage name is taken from the main character of Junko Kawakami's manga Golden Delicious Apple Sherbet.[citation needed]
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kou Shibasaki Tracks
Sort by
Mukei Spirit
Kou Shibasaki
Mukei Spirit
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mukei Spirit
Last played on
Kou Shibasaki Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist