LouiseBritish pop singer. Born 4 November 1974
Louise Biography (Wikipedia)
Louise Elizabeth Nurding formally Redknapp (born 4 November 1974) professionally known as Louise, is an English singer, songwriter and media personality. She was a member of Eternal, an R&B girl group which debuted in 1993 with their quadruple-platinum studio album Always & Forever. In 1995, Nurding departed the group for a solo career, in which she released the platinum-selling albums Naked (1996), Woman In Me (1997) and Elbow Beach (2000). Nurding has sold over 5 million records in the UK, and 15 million records worldwide.
Aside from music, Louise has presented several television shows and was a judge on the UK version of So You Think You Can Dance. She was married to the English former footballer and television pundit Jamie Redknapp.
In 2016, she reached the final in the fourteenth series of BBC One's Strictly Come Dancing.
Louise Tracks
Sort by
Don't Give Up
Naked
In Walked Love
Stuck In The Middle With You
Undivided Love
One Kiss From Louise (Club Megamix)
2 Faced
Arms Around The World (Radio Mix)
Arms Around The World
Light Of My Life
Stuck in the Middle
Let's Go Round Again
No Other Love
