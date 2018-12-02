Louise Elizabeth Nurding formally Redknapp (born 4 November 1974) professionally known as Louise, is an English singer, songwriter and media personality. She was a member of Eternal, an R&B girl group which debuted in 1993 with their quadruple-platinum studio album Always & Forever. In 1995, Nurding departed the group for a solo career, in which she released the platinum-selling albums Naked (1996), Woman In Me (1997) and Elbow Beach (2000). Nurding has sold over 5 million records in the UK, and 15 million records worldwide.

Aside from music, Louise has presented several television shows and was a judge on the UK version of So You Think You Can Dance. She was married to the English former footballer and television pundit Jamie Redknapp.

In 2016, she reached the final in the fourteenth series of BBC One's Strictly Come Dancing.