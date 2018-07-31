David WatkinCellist
David Watkin
David Watkin Tracks
Concerto in F major, RV 572, 'Il Protea ò sia il modo al rovescio'
Antonio Vivaldi
Cello Suite No 1 in G major, BWV 1007 - Prelude
Johann Sebastian Bach
Cello Suite No 1 in G major, BWV 1007 (Prelude)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Concerto Grosso after Corelli's Violin Sonata in D minor, op.5 no.12 ('La Folia')
Francesco Geminiani
Suite No. 1 In G Major BWV 1007: Prelude, Sarabande & Gigue
Johann Sebastian Bach
Concerto in F major, RV572
Antonio Vivaldi
Cello Sonata in A minor, RV.44 (Allegro)
Antonio Vivaldi
Cello Suite No 4 in E flat major, BWV1010 (Gigue)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Cello Suite No.6 (Prelude)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Piano Quintet in A major, D667 'The Trout'
Franz Schubert
Suite no. 6 in D major BWV.1012 for cello solo - Gavotte 1 and 2
Johann Sebastian Bach
Suite No.3 In C Major For Cello, Prelude and Allemande
Johann Sebastian Bach
Cello Suite No 3 in C major, BWV 1009 (Sarabande)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Cello Suite No. 6 in D major, BWV.1012 - Prelude
Johann Sebastian Bach
Cello Suite No. 5 in C minor, BWV.1011 - Gavotte
Johann Sebastian Bach
Suite no. 3 in C major BWV.1009 for cello solo; Bourree 1 and 2
Johann Sebastian Bach
Suite No. 5 In C Minor Bwv.1011 For Cello Solo
Johann Sebastian Bach
Suite No. 3 In C Major Bwv.1009 For Cello Solo (Prelude, Allemande)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Sonata in F major op 5/4: Allegro
Arcangelo Corelli
Sonata in D minor HWV 367: Furioso
George Frideric Handel
String Quintet in C Major, D 956
Franz Schubert
Past BBC Events
Proms 1998: Prom 39
Royal Albert Hall
1998-08-17T03:17:14
17
Aug
1998
Proms 1998: Prom 39
Royal Albert Hall
