Del B
Del B Biography
Ayodele Basil, better known as Del B, is a Nigerian (composer) sound engineer, record producer. and songwriter. He is best known for producing Kcee's hit single "Limpopo", which went on to be voted Song of The Year at the 2013 edition of The Headies. In 2012, he produced the single "Shake" by Flavour N'abania, which received critical acclaim among music critics.
Boogie Down
Del B
Boogie Down
