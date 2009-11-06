A Frames were an American experimental rock band formed in Seattle, Washington in 1999. The trio consists of Erin Sullivan, Min Yee and Thomas Northcut. The band was called Bend Sinister from 1996 to 1999. A Frames cites Cows, Scientists, Stick Men With Ray Guns, Scratch Acid, Joy Division, and 60's garage rock among its influences. A Frames started its own label, Dragnet Records, in January 2000 in order to release their music, and later the band signed with Sub Pop Records in 2004 for the release of Black Forest. In 2006, original drummer Lars Finberg left the band to focus full-time on The Intelligence, a band in which both Min and Erin have played bass at various points.