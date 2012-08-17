The Black HolliesFormed 2005. Disbanded 2014
The Black Hollies
2005
The Black Hollies Biography (Wikipedia)
The Black Hollies were an American rock band from Jersey City, New Jersey. The Black Hollies were founded in 2005 by three members of the band Rye Coalition. They disbanded in June 2014.
The Black Hollies Tracks
Gloomy Monday Morning
The Black Hollies
Gloomy Monday Morning
Gloomy Monday Morning
