Pride of New York
Pride of New York
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/61f4b4ec-8cbb-4fe9-8d1e-414e347a9ddf
Pride of New York Tracks
Sort by
Happy Days / The Boys Of Lough Gowna / The Knights Of Saint Patrick
Pride of New York
Happy Days / The Boys Of Lough Gowna / The Knights Of Saint Patrick
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Maud Millar / The Morning Mist / Lady Gordon
Pride of New York
Maud Millar / The Morning Mist / Lady Gordon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Redican's/Gatehouse Maid/Road to Garrison
Pride of New York
Redican's/Gatehouse Maid/Road to Garrison
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Redican's/Gatehouse Maid/Road to Garrison
Last played on
Taylor's / Chief O' Neil's Favourite / The First Light Of Day
Pride of New York
Taylor's / Chief O' Neil's Favourite / The First Light Of Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mulhaire's #9 / Grandpa Tommy's Ceili Band
Pride of New York
Mulhaire's #9 / Grandpa Tommy's Ceili Band
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
King Of The Clans / Dan Breen's / The Steeplechase
Pride of New York
King Of The Clans / Dan Breen's / The Steeplechase
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pride of New York Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist