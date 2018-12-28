Clare BowenBorn 1989
Clare Bowen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1989
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/61f322a2-c293-4b25-8e5f-bd00611668d0
Clare Bowen Biography (Wikipedia)
Clare Maree Bowen (born 12 May 1984) is an Australian actress and singer, best known for her role as Scarlett O'Connor in the ABC/CMT musical-drama television series Nashville.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Clare Bowen Tracks
Sort by
Let It Rain
Clare Bowen
Let It Rain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let It Rain
Last played on
9-5
Clare Bowen
9-5
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05jhj03.jpglink
9-5
Last played on
Warrier
Clare Bowen
Warrier
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Warrier
Last played on
Tide Rolls In
Clare Bowen
Tide Rolls In
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tide Rolls In
Last played on
Aves Song
Clare Bowen
Aves Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Aves Song
Last played on
Little By Little
Clare Bowen
Little By Little
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Little By Little
Last played on
All The Beds I've Made
Clare Bowen
All The Beds I've Made
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All The Beds I've Made
Last played on
Ain't No Normal
Clare Bowen
Ain't No Normal
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ain't No Normal
Last played on
Looking For A Place To Shine
Clare Bowen
Looking For A Place To Shine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When The Right One Comes Along
Clare Bowen
When The Right One Comes Along
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When The Right One Comes Along
Last played on
Black Roses
Clare Bowen
Black Roses
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Black Roses
Last played on
Santa Baby
Clare Bowen
Santa Baby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Santa Baby
Last played on
Borrow My Heart
Clare Bowen
Borrow My Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Borrow My Heart
Last played on
Crazy Tonight
Clare Bowen
Crazy Tonight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Crazy Tonight
Last played on
Love Steps In
Clare Bowen
Love Steps In
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Steps In
Last played on
Clare Bowen Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist