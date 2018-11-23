Shirley BrownBorn 6 January 1947
Shirley Brown
1947-01-06
Shirley Brown Biography (Wikipedia)
Shirley Brown (born January 6, 1947, West Memphis, Arkansas) is an American blues singer, best known for her million-selling single "Woman to Woman", which was nominated for a Grammy Award in 1975.
Shirley Brown Tracks
Woman To Woman
Shirley Brown
Woman To Woman
Woman To Woman
Stay With Me Baby
Shirley Brown
Stay With Me Baby
Stay With Me Baby
You've Got To Like What You Do (12" Version)
Shirley Brown
You've Got To Like What You Do (12" Version)
Boyfriend
Shirley Brown
Boyfriend
Boyfriend
Anticipation
Shirley Brown
Anticipation
Anticipation
Signed Sealed Delivered
Shirley Brown
Signed Sealed Delivered
Signed Sealed Delivered
Passion
Shirley Brown
Passion
Passion
Long As You Love Me
Shirley Brown
Long As You Love Me
Long As You Love Me
When A Woman Loves A Man
Shirley Brown
When A Woman Loves A Man
I Need You Tonight
Shirley Brown
I Need You Tonight
I Need You Tonight
It Ain't No Fun
Shirley Brown
It Ain't No Fun
It Ain't No Fun
