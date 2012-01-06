James Cayzer (born 1985),[citation needed] better known by his stage name Jaytech (not to be confused with Youtuber Jaytech) is an Australian electronic music producer, DJ, and a trained pianist.

Jaytech started producing at the age of 14, and released his first track at 16. In 2006, a remix of his track Genesis (Jimbo's Afterburner Mix) was included by Tiësto on his In Search of Sunrise 5: Los Angeles compilation. His first artist album "Everything is OK" was released in 2008, on Anjunadeep. It was also the first album released on that label.

His and James Grant's compilations "Anjunadeep 02" and "Anjunadeep 03" reached Number 1 in the iTunes dance chart. Mixmag called the former "the compilation of the month".

Jaytech has collaborated with artists including Steve Smith (house music vocalist), and electronic music producers such Soundprank, Tommy Murphy, and Matt Fax with their track "Aeris" described as "a truly captivating record that transcends genres" by Mixmag.