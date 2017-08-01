Carl TeikeBorn 5 February 1864. Died 22 May 1922
Carl Teike
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1864-02-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/61ed6967-9693-40cf-8199-f70cea0203f3
Carl Teike Biography (Wikipedia)
Carl Albert Hermann Teike (5 February 1864 – 28 May 1922) was a German composer who wrote over 100 military marches and twenty concert works.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Carl Teike Tracks
Sort by
Old Comrades
Carl Teike
Old Comrades
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Old Comrades
Last played on
Old Comrades (extract)
Carl Teike
Old Comrades (extract)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Old Comrades (extract)
Performer
Last played on
Old Comrades
Carl Teike
Old Comrades
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Old Comrades
Last played on
Carl Teike Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist