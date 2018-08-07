Cave is an American primarily instrumental psychedelic drone band based in Chicago, Illinois, composed of guitarist/organist Cooper Crain, guitarist Jeremy Freeze, bassist Dan Browning, drummer Rex McMurry, and multi-instrumentalist Rob Frye. The band was formed in Columbia, Missouri in 2006, and has released four full-length albums: Hunt Like Devil/Jamz (2008), Psychic Psummer (2009), Neverendless (2011), and Threace (2013). Cave has toured widely in North America and Europe, and played the Pitchfork Music Festival in 2010.