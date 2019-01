Cave is an American primarily instrumental psychedelic drone band based in Chicago, Illinois, composed of guitarist/organist Cooper Crain, guitarist Jeremy Freeze, bassist Dan Browning, drummer Rex McMurry, and multi-instrumentalist Rob Frye. The band was formed in Columbia, Missouri in 2006, and has released four full-length albums: Hunt Like Devil/Jamz (2008), Psychic Psummer (2009), Neverendless (2011), and Threace (2013). Cave has toured widely in North America and Europe, and played the Pitchfork Music Festival in 2010.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia