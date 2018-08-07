CaveGarage rock band. Formed 2006
Cave
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2006
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/61eb3dde-3a23-4a6f-9332-d931980e6067
Cave Biography (Wikipedia)
Cave is an American primarily instrumental psychedelic drone band based in Chicago, Illinois, composed of guitarist/organist Cooper Crain, guitarist Jeremy Freeze, bassist Dan Browning, drummer Rex McMurry, and multi-instrumentalist Rob Frye. The band was formed in Columbia, Missouri in 2006, and has released four full-length albums: Hunt Like Devil/Jamz (2008), Psychic Psummer (2009), Neverendless (2011), and Threace (2013). Cave has toured widely in North America and Europe, and played the Pitchfork Music Festival in 2010.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Cave Tracks
Sort by
San'Yago
Cave
San'Yago
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
San'Yago
Last played on
Machines & Muscles
Cave
Machines & Muscles
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Machines & Muscles
Last played on
Hot Bricks
Cave
Hot Bricks
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hot Bricks
Last played on
Cave Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist