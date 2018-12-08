Black Joe Lewis & The HoneybearsFormed 2007
Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqw20.jpg
2007
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/61e990c9-08f6-418d-b0c4-ab139b1ab7db
Biography (Wikipedia)
Black Joe Lewis (born Tucson, Arizona, United States) is an American blues, funk and soul artist influenced by Howlin' Wolf and James Brown. He formed Black Joe Lewis and The Honeybears in Austin, Texas in 2007. In March 2009, Esquire listed Black Joe Lewis and the Honeybears as one of the "Ten Bands Set to Break Out at 2009's SXSW Festival."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
You Been Lyin'
Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears
You Been Lyin'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw20.jpglink
You Been Lyin'
Last played on
Sugarfoot
Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears
Sugarfoot
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw20.jpglink
Sugarfoot
Last played on
Livin' In The Jungle
Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears
Livin' In The Jungle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw20.jpglink
Livin' In The Jungle
Last played on
You Been Lyin'
Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears
You Been Lyin'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw20.jpglink
You Been Lyin'
Last played on
Since I Met You Baby
Black Joe Lewis
Since I Met You Baby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Since I Met You Baby
Last played on
Booty City
Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears
Booty City
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw20.jpglink
Booty City
Last played on
Messin'
Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears
Messin'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw20.jpglink
Messin'
Last played on
Sway
Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears
Sway
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw20.jpglink
Sway
Last played on
Ballad Of Jimmy Tanks
Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears
Ballad Of Jimmy Tanks
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw20.jpglink
Ballad Of Jimmy Tanks
Last played on
Since I Met You, Baby
Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears
Since I Met You, Baby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw20.jpglink
Since I Met You, Baby
Last played on
Black Snake
Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears
Black Snake
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw20.jpglink
Black Snake
Last played on
Jesus Took My Hand
Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears
Jesus Took My Hand
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw20.jpglink
Jesus Took My Hand
Last played on
Bobby Booshay
Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears
Bobby Booshay
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw20.jpglink
Bobby Booshay
Last played on
Big Booty Woman
Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears
Big Booty Woman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw20.jpglink
Big Booty Woman
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist