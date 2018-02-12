Maty Noyes
Maty Noyes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p049qww5.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/61e8c00d-72b0-4a23-b0aa-5fe90a1f9968
Maty Noyes Tracks
Sort by
Say It To My Face
Maty Noyes
Say It To My Face
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qww5.jpglink
Say It To My Face
Last played on
Too Soon (Snareskin Remix) (feat. Maty Noyes)
Vanic
Too Soon (Snareskin Remix) (feat. Maty Noyes)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qww5.jpglink
Too Soon (Snareskin Remix) (feat. Maty Noyes)
Last played on
Stay (feat. Maty Noyes)
Kygo
Stay (feat. Maty Noyes)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03btj7d.jpglink
Stay (feat. Maty Noyes)
Last played on
Stay (Radio 1's Big Weekend 2016) (feat. Maty Noyes)
Kygo
Stay (Radio 1's Big Weekend 2016) (feat. Maty Noyes)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qp8hv.jpglink
Stay (Radio 1's Big Weekend 2016) (feat. Maty Noyes)
Last played on
Back to artist