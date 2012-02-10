Arcadian KicksFormed 2006
Arcadian Kicks
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2006
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/61e2514a-37f4-44aa-b205-ea7d657a1ed9
Arcadian Kicks Biography (Wikipedia)
The Arcadian Kicks were an indie rock band from Kinver in South Staffordshire (near Stourbridge), who formed in 2006. They have described their sound as "Spectoresque, Fleetwood Mac, Led Zeppelin... a bit of light shoegaze and Yeah Yeah Yeahs mixed up". They finished recording their debut album, Making Lovers, in 2010.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Arcadian Kicks Tracks
Sort by
I Wanna Take You Home
Arcadian Kicks
I Wanna Take You Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Wanna Take You Home
Last played on
19 Days
Arcadian Kicks
19 Days
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
19 Days
Last played on
Back to artist