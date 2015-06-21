Alexander Shamil'evich Melik-Pashayev (Russian: Александр Шамильевич Мелик-Пашаев, 23 October 1905, Tbilisi – 18 June 1964), PAU, was a Soviet-Armenian conductor. He made numerous highly regarded recordings with Melodiya in the 1940s and 1950s including memorable versions of Boris Godunov and The Queen of Spades.