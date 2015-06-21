Александр Мелик-ПашаевBorn 1905. Died 1964
Александр Мелик-Пашаев
1905
Alexander Shamil'evich Melik-Pashayev (Russian: Александр Шамильевич Мелик-Пашаев, 23 October 1905, Tbilisi – 18 June 1964), PAU, was a Soviet-Armenian conductor. He made numerous highly regarded recordings with Melodiya in the 1940s and 1950s including memorable versions of Boris Godunov and The Queen of Spades.
War and Peace: Scene 6
Sergei Prokofiev
War and Peace: Scene 6
War and Peace: Scene 6
'His Highness's Couplets' (Cherevichki, Act 3)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
'His Highness's Couplets' (Cherevichki, Act 3)
'His Highness's Couplets' (Cherevichki, Act 3)
Prince Igor - opera in a prologue and 4 acts, compl. Rimsky-Korsakov and Glazunov
Andrei Ivanov, Bolshoi Theatre Orchestra, Александр Порфирьевич Бородин
Prince Igor - opera in a prologue and 4 acts, compl. Rimsky-Korsakov and Glazunov
Prince Igor - opera in a prologue and 4 acts, compl. Rimsky-Korsakov and Glazunov
