Alexander Shamil'evich Melik-Pashayev (Russian: Александр Шамильевич Мелик-Пашаев, 23 October 1905, Tbilisi – 18 June 1964), PAU, was a Soviet-Armenian conductor. He made numerous highly regarded recordings with Melodiya in the 1940s and 1950s including memorable versions of Boris Godunov and The Queen of Spades.

