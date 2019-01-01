Jacobo PalmComposer. Born 28 November 1887. Died 1 July 1982
Jacobo Palm
1887-11-28
Jacobo Palm Biography (Wikipedia)
Jacobo Palm (28 November 1887 – 1 July 1982) was a Curaçao-born composer.
