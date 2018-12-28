Cornelius Brothers & Sister RoseFormed 1970. Disbanded 1976
Cornelius Brothers & Sister Rose
1970
Cornelius Brothers & Sister Rose was a family soul singing group from Dania Beach, Florida, that was formed in 1970 and gained popularity in the early 1970s. It was composed of siblings Carter Cornelius, Eddie Cornelius, and Rose Cornelius, who were joined by sister Billie Jo Cornelius in 1972. Cleveland E. Barrett (a childhood friend), an original member of the group, was killed in a car accident before their chart success.
Too Late To Turn Back Now
Too Late To Turn Back Now
Too Late To Turn Back Now
Too Late To Turn Back Now
Treat Her Like A Lady
Treat Her Like A Lady
Too Late To Turn Back Now (ft. Sister Rose)
Too Late To Turn Back Now (ft. Sister Rose)
Don't Ever Be Lonely
Don't Ever Be Lonely
