Nigel Short is founder and artistic director of the choir Tenebrae and Tenebrae Consort. He was previously a member of The King's Singers.

Short was a chorister at Solihull Parish Church. He then studied singing and piano at the Royal College of Music before singing as a countertenor with a number of ensembles including The Tallis Scholars, Westminster Abbey and Westminster Cathedral choirs and The King's Consort. He then pursued a solo career in opera and oratorio, singing several roles in opera productions in Europe and for the English National Opera and Opera North.

In 1993 Short, then aged 27, joined The King's Singers. It was while performing with this ensemble that Short conceived of creating a larger group of singers capable of more "passionate sounds" combined with "the precision of ensembles like The King's Singers", and a more "theatrical" style of performing within religious buildings, involving movement around the performance venue as well as dramatic use of lighting and ambiance. The result was Tenebrae, founded in 2001. The choir was launched that year with a performance of Nigel Short's own composition, The Dream of Herod. The choir has extensively toured to critical acclaim, and won the Choral category of BBC Music Magazine's Awards in 2012.