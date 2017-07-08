Brandee Younger
Brandee Younger
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/61d68647-258e-43e2-942f-11321df5a96a
Brandee Younger Biography (Wikipedia)
Brandee Younger (born in Hempstead, New York) is an American harpist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Brandee Younger Tracks
Sort by
Soul Vibrations
Brandee Younger
Soul Vibrations
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Soul Vibrations
Last played on
Brandee Younger Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist