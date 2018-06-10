Vivian Reed
Vivian Reed Biography (Wikipedia)
Vivian Reed is an African-American actress and singer. She is most known for her performances in the Broadway productions of Bubbling Brown Sugar for which she won a Drama Desk Award and received her first Tony Award nomination and for The High Rollers Social and Pleasure Club for which she received her second Tony Award nomination. Reed has also recorded several albums on the Epic Records and the United Artists Records labels
