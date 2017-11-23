Rossiere "Shadow" Wilson (September 25, 1919 – July 11, 1959) was an American jazz drummer.

Much of Wilson's early work was with swing jazz orchestras. He played with Frankie Fairfax's Campus Club Orchestra in 1936, with Lucky Millinder in 1939, and following this, with Benny Carter, Tiny Bradshaw, Lionel Hampton, Earl Hines, Count Basie, and Woody Herman. Later in his career he played with Illinois Jacquet, Erroll Garner, Thelonious Monk, Ella Fitzgerald, Joe Newman, Lee Konitz, Sonny Stitt, Phil Woods, Gene Quill, and Tadd Dameron. The drummer was known to sit in at the famed Minton's Playhouse. His nickname came from "his beautiful light touch with brushes", in the words of bassist Peter Ind. Wilson died of meningitis in July 1959. He never recorded as a leader.