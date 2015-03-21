Kenny HawkesBorn 14 July 1968. Died 10 June 2011
Kenny Hawkes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1968-07-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/61cf9d53-d6c1-4ab6-a9b4-a8fa4ae0862e
Kenny Hawkes Biography (Wikipedia)
Kenny Hawkes (14 July 1968 – 10 June 2011) was a British DJ and music producer, who worked in the industry from the late 1980s until 2011.
Hawkes grew up in Brighton, England. He is best known for his record collaboration "Play the Game" with Louise Carver, released in 2003 on the Music for Freaks label. "Play the Game" reached number one on the Belgian dance music charts.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kenny Hawkes Tracks
Sort by
Play The Game (Phil Weeks Remix)
Kenny Hawkes
Play The Game (Phil Weeks Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Play The Game (Phil Weeks Remix)
Last played on
Ashley's War Part 2
Kenny Hawkes
Ashley's War Part 2
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ashley's War Part 2
Last played on
Kenny Hawkes Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist