Blue LagoonGerman pop duo
Blue Lagoon
Blue Lagoon Biography (Wikipedia)
Blue Lagoon is a German dance group featuring Estrella (Patricia Gerndt) and David O'Joseph. The group was produced by Felix J. Gauder form Stuttgart and released by the label Konsum Records, a sub label of Kosmo Music GmbH (Kosmo Records) in Munich.
