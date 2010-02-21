Carmelo PaceMaltese composer. Born 17 August 1906. Died 20 May 1993
Carmelo Pace
1906-08-17
Carmelo Pace Biography (Wikipedia)
Maestro Chev. Carmelo Pace (August 17, 1906 – May 20, 1993) was a Maltese composer, and a professor of music theory and harmony. Born in Valletta, Malta on August 17, 1906, Pace was the eldest of three children. His parents were Anthony Pace and Maria Carmela née Ciappara.
Carmelo Pace Tracks
L'Imnarja
Carmelo Pace
L'Imnarja
L'Imnarja
