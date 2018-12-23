New Young Pony ClubFormed 2004
New Young Pony Club
2004
New Young Pony Club Biography (Wikipedia)
NYPC (formerly New Young Pony Club) are an English electronic music band from London, formed in 2004. The band has consisted of members from London, Hereford, and Cambridge. Their influences are predominantly post-punk and new wave artists.
New Young Pony Club are influenced by many different bands and acts, and try not to risk becoming too close to the sound of any one other band. Their own take on their music is "We marry the dance ethic with the pop ethic, and make something that you can dance to and sing along to".
New Young Pony Club Tracks
Ice Cream
Ice Cream
Ice Cream
Grey
Grey
Grey
The Bomb (6 Music Session, 22 Mar 2007)
The Bomb (6 Music Session, 22 Mar 2007)
Ice Cream (6 Music Session, 22 Mar 2007)
Ice Cream (6 Music Session, 22 Mar 2007)
Hiding On the Staircase (6 Music Session, 22 Mar 2007)
Hiding On the Staircase (6 Music Session, 22 Mar 2007)
Fan
Fan
Fan
Get Lucky
Get Lucky
Get Lucky
Lost a Girl
Lost a Girl
Lost a Girl
Chaos
Chaos
Chaos
The Optimist
The Optimist
The Optimist
Sure As The Sun
Sure As The Sun
Sure As The Sun
Things Like You (BBC London Session, 5 Oct 2013)
Things Like You (BBC London Session, 5 Oct 2013)
Things Like You
Things Like You
Things Like You
Hard Knocks
Hard Knocks
Hard Knocks
