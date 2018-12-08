Rachel RobertsViola player
Rachel Roberts
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/61cd4038-50ac-427c-9420-a821dd4b9478
Rachel Roberts Tracks
Sort by
Yes, I Do Declare (feat. Rachel Roberts)
Gaslight Troubadours
Yes, I Do Declare (feat. Rachel Roberts)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Yes, I Do Declare (feat. Rachel Roberts)
Performer
Last played on
Trio Concertante (opening)
James Francis Brown
Trio Concertante (opening)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04y68bz.jpglink
Trio Concertante (opening)
Last played on
Octet in F major, D 803 (2nd mvt)
Franz Schubert
Octet in F major, D 803 (2nd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Octet in F major, D 803 (2nd mvt)
Last played on
Märchenbilder, Op 113 (No 2)
Robert Schumann
Märchenbilder, Op 113 (No 2)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfz9.jpglink
Märchenbilder, Op 113 (No 2)
Last played on
Love Sought
Roxanna Panufnik
Love Sought
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05gl0tt.jpglink
Love Sought
Last played on
Sextet no. 1 in B flat major Op.18 for strings
Johannes Brahms
Sextet no. 1 in B flat major Op.18 for strings
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Sextet no. 1 in B flat major Op.18 for strings
Last played on
Marchenbilder for viola and piano (Op.113), Nicht schnell
Robert Schumann
Marchenbilder for viola and piano (Op.113), Nicht schnell
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfz9.jpglink
Marchenbilder for viola and piano (Op.113), Nicht schnell
Last played on
Vivace (fourth/final movement) from Sonata for Viola and Piano in F minor, Op 120 No 1
Johannes Brahms
Vivace (fourth/final movement) from Sonata for Viola and Piano in F minor, Op 120 No 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Vivace (fourth/final movement) from Sonata for Viola and Piano in F minor, Op 120 No 1
Last played on
Allegro appassionato (first movement) from Sonata for Viola and Piano in F minor, Op 120 No 1
Johannes Brahms
Allegro appassionato (first movement) from Sonata for Viola and Piano in F minor, Op 120 No 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Allegro appassionato (first movement) from Sonata for Viola and Piano in F minor, Op 120 No 1
Last played on
Somewhere Over The Rainbow
Rachel Roberts
Somewhere Over The Rainbow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back to artist