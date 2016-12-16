Giovanni Battista GranataBorn 1620. Died 1687
Giovanni Battista Granata
1620
Biography (Wikipedia)
Giovanni Battista Granata (1620/1621 – 1687) was an Italian Baroque guitar player and composer. He is generally known as the most prolific guitarist of the 17th century, publishing seven books during his lifetime. Along with many pieces in the standard dance genre of that time, Granata also composed many instrumental toccatas, preludes, and chaconnes. Granata was a barber-surgeon by profession.
Excerpts from 'Soavi Concerti di Sonate'
