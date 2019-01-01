Juan Rafael Cortés Santiago, known as Duquende (born 1965), is a Spanish Romani flamenco singer (cantaor). Born in Sabadell, Spain, He is considered a successor to influential Flamenco singer Camarón de la Isla. Since 1997, Duquende has been a member of the Paco de Lucía Sextet in addition to working as a solo artist.

In 1996, Duquende was the first cantaor to be invited to perform at the Champs Elysées theatre in Paris.