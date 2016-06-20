Roger A Cotton (1946 – 1 June 2016) was an English musician, singer, songwriter, producer and engineer. He played keyboards and guitar. Cotton first played in his father's band at the age of 13. He was a member of Peter Green's Splinter Group, The Clockwork Orange, The Bandwagon, and The Brothers Grim where he met longtime collaborator Alan Glen. At the time of his death, Cotton was the keyboard player in the Buddy Whittington Band.