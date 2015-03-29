Alberto LizzioConductor, an Alfred Scholz pseudonym
Alberto Lizzio
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/61c3b824-fa39-4217-8234-181182baecbc
Alberto Lizzio Biography (Wikipedia)
Alberto Lizzio was a pseudonym invented by record producer and conductor Alfred Scholz which Scholz attached to older performances, often conducted by Hans Swarowsky, Milan Horvat, Carl Melles or himself. These performances were used to put out inexpensive classical recordings for the mass market or for production music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Alberto Lizzio Tracks
Sort by
Symphony No. 3, Scherzo
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphony No. 3, Scherzo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Symphony No. 3, Scherzo
Last played on
Back to artist