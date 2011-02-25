Tim Cohen
Tim Cohen Biography (Wikipedia)
Tim Cohen is a San Francisco based musician and visual artist. He has played in a variety of acts including The Fresh & Onlys, Black Fiction, 3 Leafs, Amocoma, Sonny & The Sunsets, Hattattak, The Latter, and The Forest Fires Collective. He also releases solo albums, first as Feller Quentin, then under his own name and, more recently, Magic Trick. He has been recognized as a figurehead in San Francisco's independent garage and psychedelic rock music scenes.
