The 2 Bears are a British musical duo formed in 2009 composed of Joe Goddard (of electronic band Hot Chip) and Raf Rundell (previously of 1965 Records). The duo produces original material amalgamating various styles including 2-step, house and soul and also host a radio show on Ministry of Sound Radio entitled "Follow the Bears". Critics offer various descriptions of The 2 Bears' sound including "pop-hip-house" "liquid-bmore-house-step" and "rave-garage". The 2 Bears have received UK national radio support from DJs including Fearne Cotton, Scott Mills, Nick Grimshaw, Greg James, Annie Mac, Huw Stephens, Kissy Sell Out, Dev, Rob Da Bank and John Kennedy. The duo have produced remixes for several established artists including Santigold, Metronomy, Toddla T and The View.
- 2 Bears - Mini Mixhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02f569j.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02f569j.jpg2014-12-13T13:45:00.000ZAnnie Mac has a Mini-Mix from 2 Bears on Radio 1.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02f569x
2 Bears - Mini Mix
- Raf on Dubhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01yx367.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01yx367.jpg2014-05-11T09:58:00.000ZRaf from 2 Bears chats with Toddla about Dub.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01yx36f
Raf on Dub
Bear Hug
Not This Time
London Are You There?
Church
Turn Down The Lights
The Birds & the Bees
Get Out (Emanuel Satie Remix)
Run Run Run (Martin Buttrich Remix
Work
Son Of The Sun
See You
Big Tune A Drop (feat. Mr. Lexx)
Not This Time (Krystal Klear Remix)
Money Man (Fracture's Astrophonica Dub)
Mary Mary
Angel (Touch Me) (Melé Remix)
Glastonbury: 2014
Joe Goddard
"I'm a massive nerd" - Hot Chip's Joe Goddard invites us into his synth shed
'My dad used to play...and my cat!' Hot Chip's Alexis Taylor on his love affair with the piano
Hot Chip chat to Jo Whiley
Hot Chip in conversation with Radcliffe and Maconie
Al from Hot Chip chats to Lauren
Greco Roman - Mini Mix
Joe Goddard chats to Nemone