Geoff Bartley, born in 1948, is an American acoustic guitarist and singer-songwriter whose musical style combines roots, blues, jazz, and traditional folk. He lives in the Boston area, where he can be found at The Cantab Lounge in Cambridge, Massachusetts every Monday night, hosting a singer-songwriter open mic, and every Tuesday night presenting bluegrass performances and jams.

Since 1994, Bartley has played guitar regularly for Tom Paxton, and February 13, 2004, was declared by the city of Cambridge to be Geoff Bartley Day. In 2009, he was awarded the Jerry Christen Memorial Lifetime Achievement Award by the Boston Area Coffeehouse Association, and in 2015 he was the winner of the Podunk songwriting contest. He has won the New Hampshire Acoustic Guitar Contest twice and, during the 1980s, won four guitars by four second-place wins at the National Fingerstyle Guitar Championships in Winfield, Kansas. The Folk Project calls him "an insightful songwriter with an expressive baritone voice, an exceptionally clean and tasty guitarist, and one of the best damn harmonica players in the country."