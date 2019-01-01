Paolo MeneguzziBorn 6 December 1976
Paolo Meneguzzi
1976-12-06
Paolo Meneguzzi Biography (Wikipedia)
Paolo Meneguzzi (born December 6, 1976 as Pablo Meneguzzo) is a Swiss Italian singer. He is the son of Loredana Pacchiani and Gomez Meneguzzo.
