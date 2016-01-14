Phillip BrookesArranger of British classics
Phillip Brookes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/61b6467f-78c9-48a7-bd66-e9b0ac856bba
Phillip Brookes Tracks
Sort by
6 Songs from 'A Shropshire lad', arr. for voice and orchestra
George Butterworth
6 Songs from 'A Shropshire lad', arr. for voice and orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqypk.jpglink
6 Songs from 'A Shropshire lad', arr. for voice and orchestra
Last played on
Back to artist