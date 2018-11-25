Daniel Friedberg, known professionally as Freebo, is an American bassist, tubist, guitarist, singer-songwriter, and producer noted primarily for his work with Bonnie Raitt. He is also a session musician who has recorded and performed with Ringo Starr, John Mayall, John Hall, Aaron Neville, Dr. John, Willy DeVille, Crosby, Stills & Nash, Maria Muldaur, Kate & Anna McGarrigle and many others.

His 8-year collaboration with Raitt (1972-1980) began when he attracted Raitt's attention as a member of Philadelphia's Edison Electric Band in the 1960s. Freebo was soon in great demand for studio work and touring.

In recent years, he has recorded five solo albums: The End Of The Beginning (1999), Dog People (2002), Before The Separation (2006), Something to Believe (2011), and If Not Now When (2015).[citation needed]