Nicola Frances LeFanu (born 28 April 1947) is a British composer, academic, lecturer and director.
Composer Nicola Lefanu takes you through her new piece The Crimson Bird
Soprano Rachel Nicholls and the BBCSO give the premiere on 17th Feb 2017 at the Barbican
Composer Nicola Lefanu takes you through her new piece The Crimson Bird
"You'll only get married and never write another note!" Elizabeth Maconchy and Nicola LeFanu speak about their lives composing
Composers Elizabeth Maconchy and Nicola LeFanu talk about their careers as composers, and their relationship as mother and daughter. Broadcast on Woman's Hour in 1987.
"You'll only get married and never write another note!" Elizabeth Maconchy and Nicola LeFanu speak about their lives composing
Souvenir du Petit Berger
Nicola LeFanu
Souvenir du Petit Berger
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kyc1d.jpglink
Souvenir du Petit Berger
Last played on
Concerto for Alto Saxophone and String Orchestra
Nicola LeFanu
Concerto for Alto Saxophone and String Orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kyc1d.jpglink
Concerto for Alto Saxophone and String Orchestra
Performer
Last played on
Wind-blown seeds
Nicola LeFanu
Wind-blown seeds
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kyc1d.jpglink
Wind-blown seeds
Last played on
Amores
Nicola LeFanu
Amores
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kyc1d.jpglink
Amores
Orchestra
Conductor
The Bourne
Nicola LeFanu
The Bourne
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kyc1d.jpglink
The Bourne
Quartet No 2
Nicola LeFanu
Quartet No 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kyc1d.jpglink
Quartet No 2
Orchestra
The nightingale has flown out of the pretty cage
Nicola LeFanu
The nightingale has flown out of the pretty cage
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kyc1d.jpglink
The nightingale has flown out of the pretty cage
Catena
Nicola LeFanu
Catena
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kyc1d.jpglink
Catena
Orchestra
Conductor
Cancion De La Luna
Nicola LeFanu
Cancion De La Luna
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kyc1d.jpglink
Cancion De La Luna
Performer
Orchestra
Ervallagh
Nicola LeFanu
Ervallagh
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kyc1d.jpglink
Ervallagh
A Travelling Spirit
Nicola LeFanu
A Travelling Spirit
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kyc1d.jpglink
A Travelling Spirit
Lament
Nicola LeFanu
Lament
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kyc1d.jpglink
Lament
The Story of Mary O'Neill
Nicola LeFanu
The Story of Mary O'Neill
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kyc1d.jpglink
The Story of Mary O'Neill
Conductor
Invisible places
Nicola LeFanu
Invisible places
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kyc1d.jpglink
Invisible places
Ensemble
A Penny for a song
Nicola LeFanu
A Penny for a song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kyc1d.jpglink
A Penny for a song
Performer
Singer
The Old woman of Beare
Nicola LeFanu
The Old woman of Beare
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kyc1d.jpglink
The Old woman of Beare
Moon Over the Western Ridge, Mootwingee
Nicola LeFanu
Moon Over the Western Ridge, Mootwingee
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kyc1d.jpglink
Moon Over the Western Ridge, Mootwingee
Preludio Ii
Nicola LeFanu
Preludio Ii
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kyc1d.jpglink
Preludio Ii
The Same Day Dawns
Nicola LeFanu
The Same Day Dawns
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kyc1d.jpglink
The Same Day Dawns
But stars remaining
Nicola LeFanu
But stars remaining
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kyc1d.jpglink
But stars remaining
Singer
Seas are wild tonight
Nicola LeFanu
Seas are wild tonight
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kyc1d.jpglink
Seas are wild tonight
Performer
Singer
A Birthday Card
Nicola LeFanu
A Birthday Card
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kyc1d.jpglink
A Birthday Card
Last played on
The Crimson Bird (BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2016-17)
Nicola LeFanu
The Crimson Bird (BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2016-17)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03gjqzr.jpglink
The Crimson Bird (BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2016-17)
Last played on
Miniature
Nicola LeFanu
Miniature
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kyc1d.jpglink
Miniature
Last played on
All you unhappy wives, from Dream Hunter (extract)
Nicola LeFanu
All you unhappy wives, from Dream Hunter (extract)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kyc1d.jpglink
Meditating on Love and Marriage
Nicola LeFanu
Meditating on Love and Marriage
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kyc1d.jpglink
Meditating on Love and Marriage
Last played on
Dream Hunting
Nicola LeFanu
Dream Hunting
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kyc1d.jpglink
Dream Hunting
Last played on
