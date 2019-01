Vincent Dumestre (born 5 May 1968) is a French lutenist. In 1997 he founded the ensemble Le Poème Harmonique.

He studied the classical guitar at the École Normale de Musique de Paris and art history at the École du Louvre. Afterwards he dedicated himself to the music for theorba, baroque guitar and lute, studying with Hopkinson Smith and Eugène Ferré.

In 2005, he received the Grand Prix du Disque of the L'Académie Charles Cros in the category "baroque music" for Bourgeois Gentilhomme.