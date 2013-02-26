Nightmare (ナイトメア Naitomea) are a Japanese visual kei rock band from Sendai. Formed on January 1, 2000, it has consisted of Yomi (lead vocals), Sakito (lead guitar & backing vocals), Hitsugi (rhythm guitar), Ni~ya (bass & backing vocals) and Ruka (drums & percussion) for the majority of their career. They enjoyed mainstream success with the inclusion of their songs "The World" and "Alumina" in the Death Note anime and are considered a major act in the visual kei scene.