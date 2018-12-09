Spooks was an American hip-hop/R&B group, active in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The members of the group got together in 1994, taking their name from the 1969 novel by Sam Greenlee, The Spook Who Sat by the Door. After attaining success throughout Europe with their album S.I.O.S.O.S., Vol. 1, Spooks garnered a hit with the single, "Things I've Seen", which featured in the Laurence Fishburne film Once in the Life (2000). Water-Water left the group before their second album Faster Than You Know, and died in a car accident in September 2003, days before the album's release. The group disbanded soon afterwards, with little heard from the members since. In 2009 Ming Xia appeared on Chali 2na's Fish Outta Water. The Spooks were discovered by Philadelphia hip-hop legend "Parry P", who signed them to the Antra Records, where he was the Vice President of A&R.