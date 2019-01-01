Frank HerbertBorn 8 October 1920. Died 11 February 1986
Frank Herbert
1920-10-08
Frank Herbert Biography (Wikipedia)
Franklin Patrick Herbert, Jr. (October 8, 1920 – February 11, 1986) was an American science fiction writer best known for the novel Dune and its five sequels. Though he became famous for his long novels, he was also a newspaper journalist, photographer, short story writer, book reviewer, ecological consultant and lecturer.
The Dune saga, set in the distant future and taking place over millennia, deals with complex themes such as human survival and evolution, ecology, and the intersection of religion, politics, and power. Dune is the best-selling science fiction novel of all time and the series is widely considered to be among the classics of the genre.
