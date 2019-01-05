Novo Amor
Ali John Meredith-Lacey (born 11 August 1991), better known under the moniker Novo Amor, is a Welsh multi-instrumentalist, singer, songwriter, sound designer and producer. Lacey rose to prominence after the release of his debut EP Woodgate, NY in March 2014.
Utican
Emigrate
Birthplace
Carry You
FROM GOLD
Angor
Terraform
Silvery
Colourway
Alps
Anchor
WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE
CALLOW
